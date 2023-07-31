Investing in AI Penny Stocks: Opportunities and Risks

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to contribute a staggering $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. While big tech companies like Nvidia and Microsoft have made significant strides in this field, it’s often the smaller companies that can generate the largest gains. This presents a lucrative opportunity for investors to explore AI penny stocks with immense potential.

One such stock worth watching is SoundHound AI (SOUN), which utilizes AI technology on its voice and audio platform called Houndify. Houndify provides a voice-assisted experience that resembles natural conversation, similar to popular voice assistants like Alexa or Siri. Despite operating in a niche market, SoundHound has managed to establish partnerships in various industries, including data centers and electric vehicles. In terms of revenue growth, the company has been impressive, generating $31 million in 2022 and experiencing a 56% increase in the first quarter of 2023.

Another promising AI penny stock is Evolv Technologies (EVLVW), specializing in creating AI-based weapons detection systems for security screening. Their flagship product, Evolv Express, combines powerful sensor technology with AI to enhance threat detection accuracy and speed. The potential applications for this technology span from airports to schools, with the ability to save lives. Analysts anticipate growing institutional interest in EVLVW stock as it surpasses the $10 mark.

Rekor Systems (REKR) leverages AI, machine learning, and data analysis to address infrastructure concerns. The company collaborates with clients in the United States, Canada, and international markets, collecting mobility data to provide innovative roadway intelligence. Although Rekor’s revenue is currently low, it has experienced substantial growth since 2018, boasting a compound annual growth rate of 42.17%.

Remark Holdings (MARK) develops and deploys AI solutions for business and software developers, covering a wide range of applications such as facial recognition, retail analytics, and virtual healthcare. The company’s diverse portfolio positions it favorably as the demand for AI solutions continues to rise. However, MARK stock is considered risky due to its low revenue and recent decline.

Predictive Oncology (POAI) combines AI and biotechnology to identify effective drugs for specific tumors. With a bank of 150,000 tumor samples, the company’s proprietary AI platform aids in drug discovery. While not yet profitable, Predictive Oncology has seen a 27% increase in revenue over the past five years.

Investing in AI penny stocks presents opportunities for substantial returns, but it also carries risks. SoundHound AI, Evolv Technologies, Rekor Systems, Remark Holdings, and Predictive Oncology are just a few examples of companies with immense potential in the AI industry. Investors must conduct thorough research and assess the financial health and growth prospects of these stocks before making any investment decisions.