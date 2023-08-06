Top 5 Free-Roam Cars in GTA 5 Story Mode

In GTA 5 Story Mode, players have the option to steal and drive a variety of cars. While Grand Theft Auto Online offers more powerful options, Story Mode has a limited selection. Most players prefer stealing cars rather than buying them. However, the game typically spawns mediocre vehicles.

Some interesting cars can be found in free roam that are superior to the rest. However, these cars have limited spawn locations. Here are five of the best free-roam cars that you can acquire for free:

1) Pegassi Zentorno: The Zentorno is a rare and popular two-door hypercar based on the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento. It is one of the most expensive cars in the game but can be spotted in certain locations and stolen.

2) Vapid Dominator: The Dominator is a stylish muscle car based on the Ford Mustang. It can reach a top speed of 120.25 mph when fully upgraded and can be stolen from various locations.

3) Karin Futo: The Futo is a popular drift car in GTA Online, and players can acquire it in Story Mode. It is based on the Toyota Corolla Levin AE86 and has a boxy design. It becomes one of the best cars for drifting when fully upgraded.

4) Bravado Gauntlet: The Gauntlet is known for being used as a getaway car in the final heist. It is based on the Dodge Challenger and has a bulky design. It can be stolen from different locations.

5) BF Injection: The Injection is great for off-road situations. It is based on the VW Fusca Buggy and can reach a top speed of 106.50 mph when fully upgraded. It can be found in Blaine County and other specific locations.

These cars provide excellent options for players in GTA 5 Story Mode.