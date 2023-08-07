Top 5 Fastest Muscle Cars in GTA 5 Story Mode

Muscle cars have a dedicated fanbase in GTA 5 and GTA Online, with players often seen driving them around the map. Rockstar Games included a variety of muscle cars in Story Mode and allowed players to drive most of them for free.

Speed is a top priority for car enthusiasts, and some muscle cars in the game are faster than others. However, finding these high-speed muscle cars can be challenging as the game spawns mediocre vehicles more frequently. This makes obtaining the fastest muscle cars a quest in itself.

Here are the top five fastest muscle cars in GTA 5 Story Mode that players can drive for free:

1) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator: This special vehicle comes with a yellow Pißwasser racing livery and is the fastest muscle car in GTA 5, reaching a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h. Players can unlock it by winning the third Stock Car Race.

2) Vapid Dominator: This stylish muscle car is based on the real-life fifth-generation Ford Mustang. It can be found near Los Santos International Airport, Rockford Hills, and the Los Santos Customs garage in Burton. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 120.25 mph or 193.52 km/h.

3) Imponte Ruiner: Known for its high-revving sound, this legacy muscle car is capable of running at a top speed of 118.75 mph or 191.11 km/h when fully upgraded. It can be commonly found near various locations in the game.

4) Bravado Redwood Gauntlet: Unlocked after winning the second Stock Car Race, this special car comes with a Redwood Cigarettes racing livery. It can reach a top speed of 117.25 mph or 188.70 km/h and is considered one of the best race cars in GTA 5.

5) Declasse Burger Shot Stallion: This racing car can cruise at a top speed of 113.25 mph or 182.26 km/h when fully upgraded. Players can win it for free by winning the first Stock Car Race in Story Mode.

These muscle cars provide exhilarating speeds and unique features, making them highly sought after in the game.