The existence of life beyond Earth has long been a topic of fascination. Recently, a whistleblower made claims about the US government hiding a program that documents UFO sightings. In Georgia, the National UFO Reporting Center has recorded over 2,600 reported sightings of UFOs.

The capital city of Atlanta tops the list with 170 sightings. The earliest sighting in Atlanta dates back to 1951 when a photographer captured photos of a strange smoke trail in the sky. In 1967, another individual reported seeing a cigar-shaped UFO with lights all around it. Atlanta’s most recent sighting occurred in May of this year, where a burst of light was observed by a commercial flight crew during takeoff.

Marietta, a city northwest of Atlanta, comes in second with 90 reported sightings. The earliest recorded sighting in Marietta was in 1974, described as a black, round, man-sized object with a single light in the middle and antennae-like legs. In 1995, a witness reported a diamond-shaped object with lights that disappeared after a bright flash. The most recent sighting in Marietta happened in March of this year, involving an unusual formation of lights in the sky.

Savannah, also known as the “Hostess City of the South,” has had 88 reported sightings. The earliest sighting in Savannah was in 1962, where a disk-like craft with circling lights was spotted. In 1967, someone reported seeing five orange glowing spheres in a line formation. The most recent sighting in Savannah occurred in March of this year, where an object without lights was observed moving silently in the sky.

Lawrenceville, a suburb of Gwinnett County, has had 70 reported sightings since 1961. In July of that year, a person claimed to have woken up to find a circular craft with flashing lights outside their window. In 1999, another witness reported seeing a large triangular object floating silently overhead. The latest sighting in Lawrenceville occurred in February of this year, with witnesses observing cylindrical UFOs that hovered before disappearing.

Cumming, located near Lake Lanier, has had 63 reported UFO sightings. The earliest sighting in Cumming took place in 1996 when an individual claimed to have been held down by a black rectangular shape while sleeping. In 1999, someone witnessed a brilliant amber object with trailing sparks moving across the sky. The most recent sighting in Cumming was in January, where an object with spikes was observed.

With these numerous sightings throughout the years, Georgia continues to intrigue and leave people curious about what may be happening in the skies above.