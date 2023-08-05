Top 5 Affordable Samsung Smartphones Below 10,000 Rupees

Looking for budget-friendly, non-Chinese smartphones? Samsung has got you covered with some excellent options. Check out the top 5 Samsung smartphones priced below 10,000 rupees:

1. Samsung Galaxy F04 – Rs 6,999

The Samsung Galaxy F04 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and impressive 8GB of RAM. It boasts a dual camera setup with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP camera. For selfies, the phone offers a 5MP front camera. With its 5000mAh battery, you can expect long-lasting usage.

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 Core – Rs 9,499

Sporting a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V display, the Samsung Galaxy M13 Core is powered by an Exynos 850 octa-core processor. It runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is 8 megapixels, perfect for capturing your selfies.

3. Samsung Galaxy M04 – Rs 8,499

The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a large 6.5-inch PLS LCD display and houses a Helio P35 chipset. It operates on Android 12-based OneUI support and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, it offers a face unlock biometric feature.

4. Samsung Galaxy A03 – Rs 6,999

Featuring a 6.5-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy A03 sports a 48MP primary camera. It also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5MP front camera for your selfie needs. Supported by an octa-core processor and a 5,000mAh battery, this phone will keep up with your demands.

5. Samsung Galaxy A04e (3GB RAM) – Rs 9,999

The Samsung Galaxy A04e features a 13MP dual camera setup and a 5MP front camera. With its 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a large 5000mAh battery, you’ll enjoy your media and apps for extended periods. The phone also comes with a Type-C fast charger and a power-saving mode.

These Samsung smartphones offer great features and value for money, all under 10,000 rupees.