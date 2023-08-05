CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Top 5 Affordable Samsung Smartphones Below 10,000 Rupees

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
Top 5 Affordable Samsung Smartphones Below 10,000 Rupees

Looking for budget-friendly, non-Chinese smartphones? Samsung has got you covered with some excellent options. Check out the top 5 Samsung smartphones priced below 10,000 rupees:

1. Samsung Galaxy F04 – Rs 6,999
The Samsung Galaxy F04 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and impressive 8GB of RAM. It boasts a dual camera setup with a 13MP main camera and a 2MP camera. For selfies, the phone offers a 5MP front camera. With its 5000mAh battery, you can expect long-lasting usage.

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 Core – Rs 9,499
Sporting a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V display, the Samsung Galaxy M13 Core is powered by an Exynos 850 octa-core processor. It runs on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is 8 megapixels, perfect for capturing your selfies.

3. Samsung Galaxy M04 – Rs 8,499
The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a large 6.5-inch PLS LCD display and houses a Helio P35 chipset. It operates on Android 12-based OneUI support and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, it offers a face unlock biometric feature.

4. Samsung Galaxy A03 – Rs 6,999
Featuring a 6.5-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy A03 sports a 48MP primary camera. It also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5MP front camera for your selfie needs. Supported by an octa-core processor and a 5,000mAh battery, this phone will keep up with your demands.

5. Samsung Galaxy A04e (3GB RAM) – Rs 9,999
The Samsung Galaxy A04e features a 13MP dual camera setup and a 5MP front camera. With its 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a large 5000mAh battery, you’ll enjoy your media and apps for extended periods. The phone also comes with a Type-C fast charger and a power-saving mode.

These Samsung smartphones offer great features and value for money, all under 10,000 rupees.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Unveiling the Secrets of Earth: AI Model Building in Biogeochemical Cycle Analysis

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Square Enix Reveals PC Specifications for Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

An Incident of Favoritism and Conflict of Interest at an Oregon Coast Crash Scene

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Unveiling the Secrets of Earth: AI Model Building in Biogeochemical Cycle Analysis

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Square Enix Reveals PC Specifications for Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

An Incident of Favoritism and Conflict of Interest at an Oregon Coast Crash Scene

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of AI in Mitigating IT Risks and Enhancing Security

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments