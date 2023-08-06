Top 10 HSW Cars in GTA Online (2023)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and Online were initially released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and later made their way to PS4 and Xbox One. In 2022, Rockstar Games released a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of the popular title. This edition came with several interesting features, including the HSW Performance Upgrade, which significantly improves a vehicle’s top speed and acceleration.

The eligible models for the HSW Performance Upgrade are referred to as HSW cars, and the developer regularly introduces new rides to this list. For players interested in these vehicles, here is a ranked list of the top 10 HSW cars in GTA Online in 2023.

10) Pfister Astron Custom

The Pfister Astron Custom is a modernized SUV with a base top speed of 119.25 mph and an HSW top speed of 137.00 mph. It is available for purchase at $1,720,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

9) Imponte Arbiter GT

Inspired by the 1970 Pontiac GTO, the Imponte Arbiter GT can be bought for $1,580,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It has a base top speed of 112.75 mph, which increases to 141.25 mph with HSW upgrades.

8) Maibatsu MonstrCiti

Belonging to the Off-Road cars category, the Maibatsu MonstrCiti can be purchased for $1,485,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It has a base top speed of 109.75 mph, which reaches 135.75 mph with HSW upgrades.

7) Benefactor Stirling GT

Part of the Sports Classics catalog, the Benefactor Stirling GT has a base top speed of 112.00 mph, which increases to 156.80 mph with HSW upgrades. Available exclusively to GTA + members, this car can be acquired for $975,000 from the Vinewood Car Club.

6) Grotti Turismo Classic

Taking inspiration from the Ferrari F40, the 348, and the Testarossa, the Grotti Turismo Classic has a base top speed of 120.75 mph and an HSW top speed of 150.50 mph. It is a cost-effective option, priced at just $705,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

5) Coil Cyclone II

Inspired by the Rimac Nevera, the Coil Cyclone II has a base top speed of 119.25 mph, which increases to 141.00 mph with HSW upgrades. This car is available for purchase at $2,250,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

4) Penaud La Coureuse

Based on the Renault R5 Turbo 3E, the Penaud La Coureuse has a base top speed of 118.50 mph, which rises to 142.50 mph with HSW upgrades. It can be bought for $1,990,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is a weaponized car featuring a turret gun on its roof. It has a base top speed of 124.75 mph and an HSW top speed of 146.25 mph. Priced at $4,500,000, this car can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry.

2) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is highly resistant to explosions and can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades. It has a base top speed of 119.00 mph, which increases to 144.80 mph with HSW upgrades. This car is available for $2,140,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Similar to the Bravado Buffalo EVX, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is highly resistant to explosions and can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades. It has a base top speed of 132.00 mph, which increases to 168.50 mph with HSW upgrades. This car is an advanced version of the original Stinger.

These are the top 10 HSW cars available in GTA Online in 2023.