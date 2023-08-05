Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 Receives Mixed Reviews

Tom Cruise’s latest film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, has not been well-received by critics. Despite high expectations, this installment is considered one of Cruise’s worst films. Serving as the seventh movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise, it also acts as the first part of a two-part story.

The movie failed to make a lasting impression on audiences and did not perform well at the box office. Many viewers believed that it lacked certain elements and did not meet their expectations.

One critic who expressed disappointment with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is screenwriter Paul Schrader. Schrader even compared the script to the work of artificial intelligence (AI), stating that AI could have written a better script if given the right prompts. It is interesting to note that the movie’s antagonist is an AI, adding an ironic twist to Schrader’s critique. Despite his disappointment with the film, Schrader is known to support the use of technology in scriptwriting.

In contrast, Schrader had high praise for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, considering it the best and most significant film of the century. He commended Cillian Murphy’s acting and the overall quality of the movie. However, it is worth noting that Schrader was unable to watch Barbie due to sold-out screenings and instead chose to watch Sound of Freedom.

Overall, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 has received mixed reviews, with critics specifically pointing out issues with the script and its comparison to the potential of AI. On the other hand, Oppenheimer has garnered widespread acclaim for its excellence.