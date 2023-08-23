Starfield: Bethesda’s Highly Anticipated Space Adventure

Bethesda’s director and executive producer, Todd Howard, made a special appearance on the gamescom Opening Night Live stage to provide fans with a final glimpse of the upcoming AAA release, Starfield. He shared some exciting details about the game’s story and gameplay.

Starfield begins with players joining a faction called The Constellation, which Howard describes as a combination of “NASA meets Indiana Jones.” As part of The Constellation, players will embark on a journey across the galaxy to explore the mysteries of space. However, Howard hinted at unexpected twists and turns in the game’s plot, keeping fans eagerly anticipating what awaits them.

With the release of Starfield just around the corner, Bethesda will offer early access on September 1st, followed by a wider release on September 6th for PC and Xbox Series X/S players. With the game nearing its launch, it’s important for fans to be cautious of potential spoilers that may have started to leak.

While reviews for Starfield have not been released yet, critics have already received copies of the game. Excitingly, reviews will officially debut on August 31st at 9 am PT, giving players a sense of what to expect from this highly anticipated title.

For those seeking more information about Bethesda’s latest game universe, IGN has provided a comprehensive breakdown of everything known about Starfield so far. Additionally, they have shared a guide on how to experience the game at 60 frames per second, ensuring players can enjoy a smooth gameplay experience.

