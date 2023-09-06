Starfield Game Director Todd Howard Defends Console Exclusivity for Xbox Systems

Todd Howard, the director of the highly anticipated game Starfield, has discussed the decision to make the RPG a console exclusive for Xbox systems. In an interview with the BBC, Howard defended the choice, stating that focusing on a single platform allows for a better product. However, he also acknowledged the importance of accessibility and ensuring that players can still enjoy the game.

Howard expressed that being aligned with Xbox provides ease of access and the potential for a large player base. He emphasized the connection between certain games and specific brands, citing the example of Zelda and its association with Nintendo Switch. This association can be beneficial in drawing players to a particular platform and game.

It is clear that Howard views Starfield as an Xbox-linked game, intended for both the Xbox Series X/S platforms and PC. In an internal memo, he praised Xbox leadership, including head of gaming Phil Spencer, and expressed gratitude for the support they have received. Howard believes that Xbox’s diverse range of studios, creators, and games create an ideal environment for game development.

While it seems that all future Bethesda Game Studios titles will be console exclusives for Xbox players, there is uncertainty regarding the console exclusivity of The Elder Scrolls 6. Spencer has stated that it is too early to determine which platforms the sequel will be available on.

As Starfield’s release approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience this highly anticipated RPG on Xbox systems and PC.

