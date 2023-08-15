The Wordle Review: Wordle 786

Today’s Wordle puzzle is Wordle 786, which consists of a five-letter word with a distinct letter pattern. The goal is to guess the correct word within six attempts. In this review, we will explore the guesses made and the path taken to find the correct answer.

Starting with the word “CUTIE,” the columnist quickly realized that it was not the correct answer. Moving on to “SAVOR,” there was progress with one green square and one yellow square. The next guess, “SWANK,” despite being considered dated, turned out to be a successful guess. The columnist highlights the fun of taking a winding and twisting path, resulting in an eventual correct answer.

The word for today’s puzzle is “SNAKY,” an adjective meaning “having a snakelike form; serpentine; winding; twisting.” The column emphasizes that the approach to playing Wordle is an art rather than a science, with ever-changing starting words and inconsistent strategies.

Wordle 786 is moderately challenging due to its distinct letter pattern. However, elimination strategies can be used to narrow down the possibilities within six guesses. For a more detailed analysis, readers are referred to WordleBot.

