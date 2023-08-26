In today’s Wordle puzzle, the word to be solved was “OCEAN.” Starting off with the clue “YOUTH,” the puzzle provided some insights and challenges for the solver.

The author of the article, a creature of habit, typically begins Wordle puzzles with “YOUTH,” which brings to mind memories of Sonic Youth and Kim Gordon. However, in today’s puzzle, “YOUTH” did not reveal any letters of the solution. Instead, the author’s next move was to choose “CLOMP,” which turned out to be an incorrect choice.

Undeterred, the author continues to search for the correct letters. They eventually settle on the word “RECON,” which provides two more letters, including an N in the correct spot. However, the WordleBot in their head suggests that the puzzle can be solved on the next turn, adding a sense of urgency and pressure.

With the letters they have, the author deduces that the word begins with O and eventually arrives at the solution: “OCEAN.” Defined as a great expanse of saltwater, the word perfectly captures the essence of a summer Friday in August.

Today’s puzzle was considered moderately easy, with a distinct letter pattern that allowed for the use of elimination strategies. The word itself was familiar vocabulary with no repeated letters, making it easier to guess.

