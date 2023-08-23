Bungie Teases New Destiny 2 Updates and Expansion at Destiny Showcase 2023

Bungie has announced that they will be providing an update on Destiny 2’s newest season, The Final Shape expansion, a reprised raid, and more during the 2023 Destiny Showcase. The event will reveal “the most epic battle we’ve ever had in Destiny,” new destinations, and “the start of an impossible journey” for players.

The Destiny Showcase, scheduled to start at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT/6 p.m. CET, will not only showcase the future of Destiny 2 but also reward viewers with an exclusive emblem if they watch at least 30 minutes of the showcase on Twitch.

The showcase will be available to watch on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. It will feature a pre-show and post-show roundtable discussions, similar to last year’s event where Bungie revealed details about the Lightfall expansion and Strand subclass.

The main showcase is expected to run for approximately 45 minutes, with a pre-show starting at 8 a.m. PDT and a post-show starting at 9:45 a.m. PDT. Bungie has been referring to Destiny 2: The Final Shape as the “epic conclusion of the Light and Darkness Saga,” and it will be a major focus of the showcase.

Some notable details include the return of Cayde-6, voiced by Nathan Fillion, and the debut of Keith David as the voice of Commander Zavala. However, the release date for The Final Shape is still unknown, but fans hope that Bungie will provide a release date during the event.

Additionally, Season 22 of Destiny 2 will receive a deeper dive, including its title and theme. It will feature a storyline leading into The Final Shape, and a reprised raid is set to be released in September.

