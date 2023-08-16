CityLife

The Power of AI Models

LEGO 2K Drive Game for Nintendo Switch Now Available at Discount Price

Aug 16, 2023
Since its initial release, discounts on the popular LEGO 2K Drive brick-built racing experience have been scarce. However, Amazon is now offering the game for Nintendo Switch at a discounted price of $39.99, which is $20 lower than the usual rate and the best price available. The game is also available for Xbox at the same price, while the PlayStation 5 version is priced at $44.99, down from its regular price of $70. This is currently the lowest price ever seen for all versions on Amazon.

LEGO 2K Drive offers an open-world racing experience in a LEGO-themed world called Bricklandia. In addition to the racing aspect of the game, players can also enjoy a story mode, Cup Series tournaments, and various minigames. Explore different environments such as Turbo Acres’ pavement, the deserts of Big Butte County, and Prospecto Valley’s picturesque waterways.

For more console game deals, be sure to check out the ongoing Summer Nintendo Multiplayer Sale and the PlayStation Back to School Sale. Additionally, keep an eye out for the latest game deals for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. Pre-orders for new Nintendo Switch games are now available, and there have been exciting announcements and reveals in the world of gaming.

Take advantage of this discounted price for LEGO 2K Drive and experience the thrilling world of brick-built racing on Nintendo Switch.

