Fictional Creation: Mary Shelley’s Iconic Novel

Mary Shelley’s timeless masterpiece, stemming from her creative imagination, took shape as she embarked on her holiday at the tender age of 18. The book, first introduced to the world anonymously on January 1, 1818, by the publishing firm Lackington, Hughes, Harding, Mavor & Jones in London, held a significant impact on readers. It wasn’t until the book’s second edition, released three years later in Paris, that Shelley’s name was finally attached to her now-famous creation.

The inspiration for Shelley’s groundbreaking novel, known as “Frankenstein,” came to her in a vivid dream while staying in the presence of literary elites, including the renowned poet Lord Byron, in a picturesque house. An engraved image of this very house serves as a glimpse into the ambiance that fostered the birth of this eerie, gothic tale.

Intriguing Origins: Mary Shelley’s Narrative Gift

FAQ

What age was Mary Shelley when she started writing Frankenstein?

Mary Shelley began writing Frankenstein at the age of 18.

When was Frankenstein first published and by whom?

Frankenstein was first published anonymously in London on January 1, 1818, by the firm Lackington, Hughes, Harding, Mavor & Jones.

When was Mary Shelley’s name associated with the book?

Mary Shelley’s name became attached to Frankenstein in its second edition, which was published in Paris three years after the initial release.

Who were some of the other gothic authors Mary Shelley was with when she conceived Frankenstein?

Mary Shelley was in the company of influential gothic authors, including the poet Lord Byron, during the creation of Frankenstein.