Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC ‘Dimension Shellshock’ Release Date and New Fighter Revealed

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC, titled ‘Dimension Shellshock,’ will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on August 31st. In addition to the previously announced character Usagi Yojimbo, another fighter, Karai, will be joining the game as well. Karai, a former Foot Clan member, has appeared in the modern TMNT animated series and has transitioned from a villain to an ally of the Turtles.

The DLC, priced at $7.99, will include the new fighters, a Survival Mode that allows players to hop between dimensions, and various visual options such as character skins. Alongside this paid DLC, there will also be a free update that introduces more color palette options for all players, similar to a previous update released in December.

Fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise may be excited to get their hands on this new DLC later this month.