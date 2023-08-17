Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC Release Date and New Playable Character Revealed

The highly anticipated DLC for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, called Dimension Shellshock, now has an official release date. It is set to arrive on August 31st and will be available for $7.99. Accompanying the release of the DLC is the introduction of a new playable character named Karai, who has been a fan-favorite since her debut in the TMNT comics in 1992.

Karai is a prominent member of the Foot Clan and has made appearances in various animated adaptations. In the TMNT lore, she is often portrayed as Shredder’s second-in-command but has also been depicted as his adopted daughter in some versions, most notably in the 2003 animated series. Despite her allegiance to the Foot Clan, Karai has sometimes formed an uneasy alliance with the Turtles in the face of common threats.

In addition to Karai, Usagi Yojimbo will also be introduced as a new playable character in the Dimension Shellshock DLC. The expansion will also include a new survival mode for players to enjoy. A recently released trailer showcases some of the new features of the DLC, such as the inclusion of filters that emulate the black-and-white comic-panel style of the original TMNT books.

Furthermore, the Dimension Shellshock DLC will feature new music composed by Tee Lopes and alternative color schemes for each character. With these additions, fans can expect an enhanced and immersive experience in the beloved TMNT game.

