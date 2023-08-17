Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC Coming on August 31st, 2023

The highly anticipated Dimension Shellshock DLC for the beat ’em up game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge will be released on August 31st, 2023. Priced at $7.99 for all platforms, the DLC will introduce two new playable characters, Karai and Miyamoto Usagi. Additionally, players can expect a new Survival game mode and fresh music from composer Tee Lopes.

A free update for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge will also be released on the same date. While the specific details of the update have not been revealed, it will offer “an additional range of color palette options for all main game owners.”

The Dimension Shellshock DLC will feature Karai, a new fighter, and Miyamoto Usagi, a beloved character from the Usagi Yojimbo comic book series who has made appearances in previous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles media. The DLC also brings a new Survival game mode, which includes collectible crystals allowing players to traverse different dimensions with unique visuals.

Fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge can look forward to the release of the Dimension Shellshock DLC on August 31st, 2023, offering new playable fighters, game modes, and a refreshing soundtrack by Tee Lopes. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting expansion.