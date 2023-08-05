TM Increases Prices of Unifi Fibre Broadband Plans

TM, a telecommunications company in Malaysia, has recently raised the prices of its Unifi fibre broadband plans. The 1Gbps plan, which includes Unifi TV, now costs RM378.90 per month, while the 2Gbps option is priced at RM428.90 per month.

Previously, TM had introduced these plans at lower introductory prices of RM349/month for the 1Gbps bundle and RM399/month for the 2Gbps bundle. However, these discounted prices were only available for a limited time. Existing customers who signed up with the introductory prices will continue to pay the same subscription fees.

TM justifies the price increase by emphasizing that the new bundled plans offer greater value and a seamless experience for customers. The revised plans now include Unifi TV Ultimate Max, which comes with Netflix Standard, and subscribers can also enjoy streaming apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, Viu, iQiyi, Lionsgate Play, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. In addition, over 70 premium channels are included in the new plans.

TM assures customers that the previously launched Unifi Fibre + Unifi TV plans are still available at their original price in Unifi Stores nationwide. Furthermore, customers have the flexibility to customize their package and purchase value-added services, even if they are not interested in the extra video streaming services.

One important point to consider is that broadband prices in Malaysia are expected to decrease by September due to the implementation of the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP). TM has implemented a tiered pricing structure for wholesale rates, ensuring that all players in the industry will benefit from price reductions.

In conclusion, TM has raised the prices of its Unifi fibre broadband plans, claiming that the new bundled plans provide enhanced value and a better user experience. However, customers can still avail the original plans at Unifi Stores and have the choice to personalize their package.