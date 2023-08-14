The Titan EyeX: A Stylish and Functional Pair of Smart Glasses

The Titan EyeX takes a different approach to smart glasses by focusing on enhancing functionality rather than having cutting-edge transparent displays. These sleek spectacles are designed to replace your earphones and fitness tracker, making them an all-in-one wearable accessory.

The EyeX features a stylish design inspired by classic wayfarers. The frames are made of TR90, a high-performance polymer used in sportswear, and can even accommodate prescription lenses. With an integrated spring hinge, these spectacles can fit 32 different face shapes comfortably. Weighing just 28 grams, they are incredibly lightweight and perfect for everyday use.

The EyeX is equipped with cutting-edge technology tucked away inside the temple stems. It runs on a Qualcomm chip and connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable connection. Once paired, the glasses transform into open-ear headphones, allowing you to listen to music and answer calls. Knowles audio drivers provide high-fidelity discreet audio that only the wearer can hear. The open-ear design ensures situational awareness so you can stay in touch with your surroundings.

The temple stems of the EyeX have a touch-based interface that lets you control audio playback, answer or reject calls, and summon your smartphone’s voice assistant. Additionally, the built-in fitness tracker monitors your health and movement throughout the day. It tracks steps, distance, and calories burned, sending the data to the EyeX app. The app also offers features like the “Find My” function and the ability to use the tap interface on the glasses as a shutter button for hands-free selfies.

The Titan EyeX boasts an impressive 8-hour battery life and charges using proprietary contact-based chargers. It is designed to be durable and impact-resistant, with IP54 water resistance, making it resistant to sweat and light rain. The glasses have received multiple awards, including the 2023 German Design Award and the 2023 Red Dot Award: Product Design.

The EyeX is available in India for Rs. 9,999 ($120.9 USD) and comes with a 1-year warranty. It offers a perfect balance of style and functionality, making it an attractive choice for those looking for an enhanced wearable experience.