Titan Haptics Introduces Titan Core for Simplified Integration of Haptics

Haptics, the incorporation of tactile feedback in electronic devices, is gaining popularity for enhancing user interaction. However, integrating haptics into devices can be a complex process. To address this challenge, Titan Haptics has developed the Titan Core, a compact haptics development board and production-ready module.

The Titan Core is a fully-contained haptics PCB core equipped with an ESP32 chipset, designed to simplify haptics integration. It provides a complete development board and a set of motors for prototyping, mass production, and engineering projects that require high-quality haptics.

The Arduino-compatible standalone development board features three discrete haptics channels, onboard power management with LiPo charging via USB-C, a 3W dual-channel Class D audio amplifier, a dual H-Bridge, a 32-bit ESP32 Processor with DSP, direct memory access, and an analog-to-digital converter. It can support up to three motors simultaneously, operating independently or synchronously.

The Titan Core is optimized for Titan Haptics’ DRAKE motors but also compatible with a wide range of other haptic motors such as ERMs and LRAs. It is compatible with Arduino and ESP32 Arduino libraries, making it accessible for both beginners and advanced developers. Sample sketches and effects can be downloaded from the Titan Core Arduino library.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity out-of-the-box. Design engineers can connect the board to any PC or smartphone via Bluetooth or USB for real-time haptic control. The Titan Core also includes multiple GPIO pins, SPI, I2C, and I2S interfaces for various applications with different input and output requirements. It comes pre-loaded with firmware and sample effects running on vectorhaptics.org’s Open API for advanced effects creation and cross-device compatibility.

Apart from being available as a development kit, the Titan Core can also be purchased as a standalone part. This compact haptics module simplifies the integration of tactile feedback in electronic devices, making it suitable for various projects.