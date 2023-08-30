Galaxy S24 Series in Europe to Feature Exynos 2400 Chipset, According to Prolific Tipster

According to renowned tipster Ice Universe, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 series in Europe will be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This marks a significant departure from this year when all Galaxy S23 series phones were equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Historically, Samsung has predominantly used its own Exynos chips for its flagship Galaxy S phones, except for units sold in the U.S. and China, which were powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.

Ice Universe is known for accurate leaks and is confident that the Exynos 2400 will be adopted by Europe without fail. Rumored specifications for the Exynos 2400 include a deca-core configuration consisting of a prime CPU core (possibly Cortex-X4) operating at 3.19GHz, two performance CPU cores (possibly Cortex-A720) running at 2.9GHz, three additional performance CPU cores (possibly Cortex-A720) clocked at 2.6GHz, and four efficiency CPU cores (possibly Cortex-A520) with a clock speed of 1.95GHz.

In contrast, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is rumored to feature a 1+5+2 configuration, with a Cortex-X4 running at 3.19GHz, five Cortex-A720 performance cores running at 2.96GHz, and two Cortex-A520 efficiency cores running at 2.27GHz. The decision to use the Exynos 2400 in Europe may be attributed to Samsung’s cost-cutting measures, as deploying its own chipset allows the company to save money on licensing fees imposed by Qualcomm.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Samsung plans to increase the amount of RAM in its 2024 flagship phones. By utilizing its own chips in select markets, the company aims to optimize costs and streamline its operations. While European consumers may feel uncertain about the switch to the Exynos 2400, the chip’s impressive specifications and Samsung’s long-standing tradition of producing reliable flagship devices bring hope for a powerful and efficient Galaxy S24 series.

