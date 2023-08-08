How to Protect Your Vehicle Battery During Hot Weather

June and July saw record-breaking heat worldwide, and the scorching temperatures are expected to continue into August. As the summer heat intensifies, it’s crucial to take extra care of your vehicle’s battery for optimal performance and reliability.

High temperatures have a significant impact on the lifespan and function of 12V batteries. Extreme heat speeds up the aging process by increasing the rate of chemical reactions inside the battery. This causes the electrolyte to evaporate more quickly, leading to internal corrosion.

Contrary to popular belief, warm weather doesn’t make 12V batteries last longer. In fact, heat accelerates the rate of discharge, requiring more frequent charging. Overcharging can result in desiccation, causing the plates to dry out and irreversible damage to the battery.

Additionally, leaving a battery in a discharged state for an extended period can lead to the formation of sulphate crystals on the battery plates, known as sulphation. In winter, a discharged battery may not have enough power to start the vehicle. However, in summer, the engine might start even with a discharged battery, creating a false impression of its health. Unfortunately, by the time sulphation occurs, it may be too late to save the battery.

To ensure the performance, reliability, and safety of your 12V battery in hot weather, it’s recommended to:

1. Regularly check the battery’s condition and address any issues promptly.

2. Understand how heat affects your battery, such as increased corrosion and electrolyte evaporation.

3. Pay attention to changes in your vehicle’s starting and electrical system, as they may indicate a weak battery.

4. Fully charge your battery before heading out using an efficient battery charger.

5. Carry emergency supplies like a spare tire, portable battery charger, flashlight, water, and a first aid kit.

6. Consider investing in a battery charger/maintainer like CTEK’s MXS 5.0, which extends battery life and offers reconditioning functions.

By taking these precautions, you can prevent battery failure during extreme heat and save yourself the hassle and expense of a dead battery.