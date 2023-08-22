New Species of Crab Spider Discovered in China

Scientists in China have recently uncovered a new species of crab spider, named Massuria min, during their study of these small arachnids. This species, one of nine known species of Massuria, was found by researchers who collected specimens from spider enthusiasts. The spider is named after the Fujian Province in China where it is known to inhabit.

The Massuria min spider measures about 0.2 inches in size and has a predominantly yellow body and legs. Its carapace, or front half, is covered in green spots, while its oval-shaped abdomen is silver and adorned with yellow cross-shaped marks and dots. Female specimens of this new species have been observed atop leaves.

Crab spiders are characterized by their crab-like shape and their tendency to move in a manner that resembles crabs. They can be found worldwide, typically in soil, leaf litter, or under bark. These spiders have eight legs, with their front four legs being longer than their back legs.

This recent discovery adds to our understanding of the diverse world of crab spiders. Further research and exploration of these arachnids may lead to the discovery of more new species in the future.

Source:

– Study: “A new species of the genus Massuria Simon, 1895 from China (Araneae, Thomisidae)”