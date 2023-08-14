Scientists Reconstruct Earth’s Geological History Using Salt Crystals

Scientists have analyzed the chemistry of microscopic pockets of water preserved in crystals of sea salt to probe into Earth’s geological history over the past 150 million years. By studying the lithium content in marine halite, researchers were able to reconstruct the history of tectonic movement on the seafloor, which also provides insights into atmospheric conditions over time. Ocean water contains various minerals that reflect different processes happening at any given time. Despite not appearing saturated, marine halite contains pockets of water from when the salt formed, effectively preserving a chemical record of the ocean at that time.

Researchers Mebrahtu Weldeghebriel and Tim Lowenstein obtained halite samples from formations across different continents, dating back 150 million years. They used a laser drill to extract the water from the samples and analyzed them for lithium content. Lithium serves as a tracer of hydrothermal activity, which occurs at vents on the seafloor where heat and chemicals are released into the ocean at the boundaries between tectonic plates. The study revealed a seven-fold decrease in lithium concentration and a corresponding increase in magnesium to calcium ratios over the past 150 million years. This indicates a decrease in tectonic plate activity and planetary crust production, resulting in less hydrothermal activity.

The decrease in geological activity also led to a reduction in carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, potentially contributing to the last ice age. Previous research by the same scientists highlighted a decrease in hydrothermal activity based on strontium ratios in seawater time capsules from the same time period. The findings emphasize the interconnectedness of Earth’s systems and the importance of plate tectonic activity in regulating the hydrosphere and atmosphere. The research was published in the journal Science Advances.