“Tinting Time”: A Whimsical Crafting and Social Sim Game

Solo developer Mr BamBam presents “Tinting Time,” a delightful soft yuri game now available on Steam. Priced at $5.99 / £4.79 / €4,99, gamers can enjoy a 10% discount during the first week of its release.

Inspired by classic Japanese role-playing games, “Tinting Time” places players in the shoes of a young girl with a special talent for creating potions. The objective of the game is to craft different solutions to satisfy the needs of various clients and progress as an expert potion crafter, all while making new friends and unlocking quests along the way.

The game offers over 100 potions to create, each with unique properties, using match 3 mechanics. Players must carefully choose from more than 20 skills and ingredients to achieve the perfect recipe. This strategic crafting process adds depth to the game, making potion-making an art form.

As the main character, players have the opportunity to encounter and befriend a diverse cast of 10 characters, portrayed in a soft yuri style. From a librarian to a childhood sweetheart, getting to know these characters is crucial in understanding the potions that need to be created. Completing quests for each character provides further insight and builds relationships.

In summary, “Tinting Time” offers gamers the chance to:

– Create over 100 potions using 20+ skills, requiring strategic planning

– Befriend 10 unique girls in a soft yuri style, each with their own needs and personalities

– Complete quests and challenges to develop relationships and expertise in potion crafting

Whether it’s the challenge of potion-making or the soothing art style, “Tinting Time” provides a one-of-a-kind experience for those who enjoy the world of crafting and friendships. It goes beyond being just a game, immersing players in creativity, relationships, and a unique storytelling experience. Dive into the magical world of “Tinting Time” on Steam now. Available for Microsoft Windows.