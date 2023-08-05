Tinder Utilizes AI to Enhance User Experiences on Its Dating App

Tinder, a popular dating app, is incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to provide better user experiences. The company’s focus is on catering to the needs of its Gen Z users by introducing new AI-supported features.

One of the upcoming features is AI-enabled photo selection, which will help users choose their best photos for their dating profiles. Many users struggle with selecting the right photos that accurately represent themselves on the platform, and this feature aims to alleviate that challenge and make the onboarding process smoother for new users.

In addition to photo selection, Tinder plans to use AI to propose ideal matches for its users. Instead of just sharing a profile, the app will explain why it believes a particular person would be a good match for the user. The goal is to reduce the time spent swiping left or right and increase the time users spend connecting with potential matches.

Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, also owns other dating apps like OKCupid and Hinge. In its Q2 earnings letter, Tinder showcased an AI-powered match suggesting feature. This feature provides users with a potential match’s image and a caption describing shared interests and personality traits.

Tinder has previously employed AI tools on its platform. Last month, it introduced an AI-powered verification feature that requires users to upload a selfie to combat catfishing and scams.

These AI-driven enhancements aim to enhance user experiences on Tinder by simplifying the profile creation process and facilitating more meaningful connections between users.