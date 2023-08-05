CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Tinder Incorporating Artificial Intelligence into App for Improved Photo Selection

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
Tinder is planning to enhance the photo selection process for its users by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its app. The company aims to develop new features that cater to the needs of Gen Z users, including an AI-enabled photo selection tool.

Tinder CEO Bernard Kim acknowledges the challenges many users face when choosing photos for their profiles. The AI-powered photo selection feature aims to alleviate this uncertainty and streamline the onboarding process for new users.

Additionally, Tinder is exploring the use of AI to propose ideal matches to its users. Rather than simply presenting a profile, the app will provide explanations as to why it believes a particular person is a good match. This aims to reduce the time users spend swiping left or right and improve their chances of connecting with potential matches.

Owned by Match Group, which also owns other popular dating apps like OKCupid and Hinge, Tinder showcased an AI match suggesting feature in its earnings letter. The display included an image of a potential match accompanied by a caption highlighting shared interests and a laid-back lifestyle.

Tinder’s AI initiatives go beyond photo selection and match suggestions. Last month, the app introduced an AI-powered verification feature that requires users to upload a selfie to combat catfishers and scammers.

According to TechCrunch, a third of Tinder members are interested in using AI to help them build their profiles on the app. This integration of AI tools is part of Tinder’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and provide more personalized and efficient dating services.

