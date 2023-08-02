Tinder Testing AI Photo Selection Feature to Enhance User Profile Building

Tinder, the popular dating app, is currently in the process of testing an AI photo selection feature that will automatically curate the best five photos from a user’s album for their dating profile. Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, announced this development during its recent earnings call. The main objective of this feature is to minimize the stress and uncertainty that users typically experience when picking photos for their profiles.

Match Group is leveraging AI technology to enhance user experiences and address common challenges in the realm of online dating. According to the CEO, Bernard Kim, AI has the potential to assist users in creating more accurate and captivating profiles. Alongside the AI photo selection feature, Match Group is also experimenting with other AI-driven functionalities. For instance, Tinder is working on a capability that uses AI to personalize content for individual users, thus improving their overall app experience. The company is also exploring the use of generative AI to assist users in writing their bios.

However, Match Group acknowledges the importance of careful consideration when implementing AI in the dating space. It emphasizes the need to ensure authenticity, ethics, and privacy to prevent the exploitation of AI tools by individuals engaging in deceptive or harmful online behaviors.

The integration of AI in online dating is becoming increasingly prominent. Various platforms are incorporating AI-powered features and functionalities. Some apps allow users to converse with AI versions of potential matches before making decisions, while others offer AI-powered dating advice. Tinder has also recently introduced an AI-driven verification feature to combat bots and catfishing.

In summary, Tinder’s AI photo selection feature is part of Match Group’s broader efforts to enhance user experiences and streamline the profile-building process. The company is actively exploring additional AI-driven features, including personalized prompts, quizzes, and conversation starters.