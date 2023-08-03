Tinder’s Parent Company Explores AI Tool for Photo Selection on Dating Profiles

Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, is developing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that will analyze a user’s photo album to select the most attractive images for their dating profile. This new feature aims to address the common challenge faced by users when choosing photos that accurately represent themselves.

By utilizing AI technology, Match Group hopes to alleviate the anxiety and uncertainty that users often experience while selecting their profile pictures. The AI tool, set to be released in the near future, will automatically choose the five most captivating photos from a user’s album, increasing their chances of attracting potential matches.

CEO Bernard Kim believes that this AI feature will assist users in creating more genuine and personalized profiles that effectively showcase their personalities. Match Group plans to further integrate AI into their dating platforms to enhance the overall user experience. In addition to selecting profile photos, they are exploring the use of generative AI to aid users in crafting their bios.

Other dating apps are also embracing AI technologies to improve user interactions. For instance, Blush offers users the opportunity to practice their flirting skills with a chatbot, and Teaser AI allows users to converse with an AI version of a potential match before making a decision. Flamme AI provides an AI-powered “ask me anything” tool to assist users in practicing romantic questions.

The increasing influence of AI in online dating is evident. Tinder is planning to introduce additional AI features, such as prompts, quizzes, and conversation starters, to further enhance user experiences. This trend reflects a shift toward AI-enhanced online interactions in the dating industry.