Timing of Ice Ages and CO2 Changes Show CO2 Isn’t Driving Modern Climate Change

A recent Instagram post suggesting that carbon dioxide (CO2) is not driving modern climate change has been debunked by climate scientists. The post includes a graph showing historic atmospheric CO2 levels and temperature variations over the past 400,000 years. However, climate scientists state that ice ages are driven by a combination of factors, including orbital cycles, solar strength, and CO2 levels. While CO2 may not be the primary driver of ice ages, it does amplify long-term changes in climate cycles and is strongly connected to surface temperature.

The graph in the post appears to be based on data from the Vostok ice cores, which provide insight into past changes in atmospheric composition. These ice core records clearly show that lower CO2 levels correspond to lower surface air temperatures and vice versa. This indicates a connection between CO2 levels and temperature changes, as observed in the current warming cycle. Scientists also use ice core records and subsurface ocean heat data to support this relationship.

Contrary to the claim made in the post, ice ages are not associated with higher levels of CO2. During ice ages, CO2 levels were around 200 parts per million (ppm), compared to around 280 ppm during warmer interglacial periods. The timing of ice ages is influenced by various complex factors, such as orbital cycles, rather than solely by CO2 levels.

While CO2 may not initiate ice ages, it does play an important role in amplifying changes. When ice sheets melt due to orbital changes, it leads to warming, which releases CO2 from the oceans, further enhancing the warming process. This amplification of the greenhouse effect intensifies the increase in temperature.

Modern climate change, unlike historic fluctuations, is undeniably driven by human activities, particularly the emission of greenhouse gases like CO2. The rate of warming has more than doubled since 1981, with temperatures rising at a historically significant rate. Earth’s CO2 levels currently exceed 420 ppm, surpassing the highest levels recorded during the past million years.

In conclusion, the claim that CO2 is not driving modern climate change is false. While CO2 may not be the sole driver of ice ages, it does amplify long-term climate changes and is strongly connected to surface temperature. The unprecedented increase in CO2 emissions from human activity has disrupted Earth’s natural heating and cooling patterns, leading to significant global warming.