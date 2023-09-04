Epic Games CEO Supports Generative AI Titles on Epic Games Store

In response to a user criticizing Valve’s anti-AI policy on Steam, Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has expressed support for titles that feature generative AI on the Epic Games Store. While Valve has been cautious in approving games that use generative AI due to legal uncertainties surrounding their training, Sweeney stated that the Epic Games Store does not ban games for utilizing new technologies.

Valve has cited concerns about copyright infringement, as generative AI models like ChatGPT generate outputs that heavily rely on internet-sourced data. The company believes this could lead to legal issues in the future. However, Sweeney argued that titles containing a combination of human-made and AI content can be protected as a whole, even if specific assets alone are not protected.

Sweeney also addressed the fear of overtraining or intentionally reproducing copyrighted material through generative AI. While acknowledging the potential for abuse, he stated that it is typically not the case. Epic Games, furthermore, does not train generative AI using customer content on its services or marketplace.

In a conversation earlier this year, Sweeney emphasized that AI companies should not scrape the web for creators’ work to repurpose it. He discussed the impact of generative AI on artists using ArtStation, a portfolio website owned by Epic, and stated that companies developing commercial AI tools should not “hoover up” artists’ data.

Overall, Sweeney’s support for generative AI titles on the Epic Games Store provides developers an alternative platform that embraces new technologies without undue restrictions.

