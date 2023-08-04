CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Tilebox Raises $1.7 Million in Pre-Seed Funding

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
European space startup Tilebox has closed its pre-seed funding round, securing $1.7 million. The funding round, led by prominent tech investors including Cocoa Ventures, Possible Ventures, Remote First Capital, and well-known space angels Findus Ventures and Luis Sanz, CEO of CARTO, was announced on August 1st.

Tilebox aims to empower businesses to maximize the potential of their satellites and create products that benefit society. The company offers flexible and high-performance data processing capabilities, integrating them with analytics tools and marketplaces. They also establish interfaces with space service providers to streamline data pipelines, improving efficiency and enabling the realization of mission potential.

Co-founded by Stefan Amberger and Laura Costa, Tilebox has already supported the ADLER-1 satellite project, in collaboration with Findus Ventures, the Austrian Space Forum, and Spire Global Inc.

The early success of Tilebox in attracting customers highlights the urgent need for comprehensive space data management solutions. Investors, such as Carmen Alfonso from Cocoa Ventures, believe that Tilebox’s technical expertise and commitment to innovation position them well to transform the rapidly growing space industry.

