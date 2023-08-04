TikTok Seeks Payments License in Indonesia to Expand Customer Base

Short video app TikTok has announced its intention to apply for a payments license in Indonesia, as part of its plan to expand its customer base in South Asia. The company has started discussions with regulators in the country to make this possible.

TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, previously stated that the company plans to invest in Indonesia and the South Asian region, with potential investments worth billions of dollars. This move seems promising for TikTok, considering Indonesia’s TikTok user population of 125 million users.

Indonesia completed e-commerce transactions worth $52 billion in 2022, with 5% of that volume occurring on the short video app. With an official payments license, TikTok could charge transaction fees and compete directly with e-commerce giants in the South Asian market, such as Shopee and Lazada.

TikTok has already initiated negotiations with Indonesia’s central bank for the payments license. Sources familiar with the application said that the discussions were progressing smoothly. A payments license would bring significant benefits to creators and sellers based in Indonesia, according to a company representative.

TikTok has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and has become the most downloaded app, surpassing Instagram and Facebook. Its market value currently stands at $65 billion. The addition of an e-commerce business is appealing to affiliate marketers, business owners, and influencers seeking to advertise for brands.

In addition to its expansion plans, TikTok is also preparing to comply with new EU regulations. The Digital Services Act (DSA) will require platforms like TikTok to take extra steps to protect internet users. The company has announced several new features to enhance its compliance, including regulating illicit content, outlawing certain advertising tactics, and sharing data with relevant government agencies.

Efforts are being made to simplify the process of reporting illegal content for European users and to eliminate targeted advertising for users between the ages of 13 and 17.