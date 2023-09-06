TikTok Social: Turning TikTok into a Messaging Powerhouse

TikTok is known for its short-form videos, but the company has bigger ambitions. Parent company ByteDance is hiring for a team called “TikTok Social,” which aims to transform TikTok into a powerful messaging system. The job listings suggest that TikTok wants to facilitate meaningful user connections through its messaging experience, which is still in its early stages.

While specific details about the product plan are not mentioned in the listings, it is clear that TikTok aims to cover various aspects of messaging. The listings mention features such as User Profile, Story, Inbox, Messaging, Follow, Like, Comment, and Tag, which all together suggest the development of a messaging app. It appears that TikTok wants to emulate the functionalities of other platforms that make use of messaging.

TikTok’s expansion into messaging raises several questions about its future direction. Will it compete with Snapchat as the go-to messaging app for young people? Will it focus on expiring stories or group chats? How will it approach the debate on encrypted messaging? These are all factors that will determine how far TikTok will go in its messaging endeavors.

TikTok’s recent moves indicate that the company is expanding in multiple areas. It is testing a dedicated music app, integrating more shopping features, and embracing podcasts. The addition of text posts also suggests a focus on messaging. Becoming the go-to platform for socializing with friends is a highly sought-after position in the app industry, and TikTok’s popularity puts it in a strong position to challenge incumbents.

The growth of TikTok’s messaging capabilities is a development worth watching. As TikTok continues to evolve and branch out into different areas, its impact on the messaging landscape could redefine social interactions within the app. Only time will tell how successful TikTok will be in its mission to become a messaging powerhouse.

Source: The Verge (Article by David Pierce)