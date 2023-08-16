CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Tidal Confirms Hi-Res FLAC as Preferred Format for Streaming Playback

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 16, 2023
Tidal has confirmed that hi-res FLAC files have been added to its library. In April, Tidal CEO Jesse Dorogusker announced that the service would be adding hi-res FLAC streaming to its existing hi-res MQA streaming catalogue. The decision to choose FLAC as the preferred format for high-resolution audio was made due to its accessibility compared to MQA, which requires specific hardware decoding.

Currently, Tidal’s iOS, Android, desktop, and web applications support HiRes FLAC with a bitrate of 24-bit/48-192kHz. Support for Tidal Connect, Chromecast, and Sonos will be added later this year. The playback hierarchy for Tidal’s supported applications is as follows: HiRes FLAC, MQA, standard FLAC, ACC.

If an MQA-supporting DAC is used, Tidal will determine the output preference when in exclusive mode. Tidal Connect supports MQA, so the playback hierarchy for now is MQA if available, or standard FLAC if not available. Eventually, when support for HiRes FLAC is added to Tidal Connect, it will become the preferred format for playback.

Sonos and Chromecast platforms do not support MQA and will only support hi-res streaming through FLAC. Tidal recently rolled out its HiRes FLAC library, offering six million hi-res FLAC streams to subscribers on its HiFi Plus tier.

With the addition of hi-res FLAC streaming and its preference as the preferred format for playback, Tidal aims to provide a high-quality audio experience for its subscribers.

