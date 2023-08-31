TicWatch Pro 5 Review: A Closer Look at the Wear OS Smartwatch

The TicWatch Pro 5 is one of the latest additions to the Wear OS lineup of smartwatches. Manufactured by Mobvoi, this smartwatch offers a range of features and a sleek design that appeals to both tech enthusiasts and fashion-conscious individuals.

One of the standout features of the TicWatch Pro 5 is its 1.43-inch OLED display. This circular watch face is surrounded by a raised bezel with a textured finish, giving it a unique and stylish look. The watch case itself has a matte black finish, adding to its overall appeal. Additionally, the included black silicone band can be easily swapped out for a different one, allowing for customization.

In terms of durability, the TicWatch Pro 5 is water-resistant up to 5ATM and has a MIL-STD-810H durability grade, making it suitable for various activities and environments. The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor, providing fast and responsive performance. With 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, users have plenty of space to store apps and data.

One of the standout features of the TicWatch Pro 5 is its impressive battery life. In smart mode, the 628mAh battery can last up to 80 hours, with the ability to charge up to 65% in just 30 minutes. This is a significant improvement compared to other smartwatches on the market and provides users with the freedom to go for several days without having to worry about charging.

The TicWatch Pro 5 also boasts a dual-layer display, which allows for an always-on low-power display that shows essential information such as the time, date, heart rate, step count, and battery level. This second screen is monochrome and does not light up a dark room, providing a more discreet and less distracting experience.

As a Wear OS smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5 offers a range of features and apps. Users can access Google features such as contactless payments with Google Wallet, media playback controls, Google Maps navigation, and smart home control with Google Home. The watch also supports a variety of third-party apps, including Keep Notes, WhatsApp, Spotify, and Strava.

Overall, the TicWatch Pro 5 is a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and stylish smartwatch. With its impressive battery life, durable design, and range of features, it offers a compelling option in the Wear OS market.

