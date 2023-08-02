72% of European Organizations Adopting or Developing Generative AI Policies, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Insight Enterprises has revealed that 72% of European organizations are either in the process of adopting or have already established policies around generative AI within their business.

The survey focused on professionals at the director level or above in companies with 1,000+ employees, providing insights into the current and future decisions that large organizations in Europe are making regarding generative AI technologies.

Key findings from the survey include:

– 72% of European organizations are in the process of developing or have already implemented generative AI policies/strategies.

– Only 6% of business leaders surveyed have no plans to adopt generative AI in the near future.

– Improved employee productivity is cited as the main reason for adopting generative AI within the next three years, followed by enhanced customer service and automation of workflows.

– Safety and security, quality and control, and legal and regulatory compliance are the main concerns around generative AI implementation.

– 92% of European business leaders believe that AI will impact a wide range of roles, with data analyst/data scientist being the most mentioned role.

Insight EMEA President, Adrian Gregory, comments on the survey results, stating that the data clearly indicates AI’s growing importance in organizations’ digital transformation journeys. Gregory emphasizes Insight’s role as a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator in helping organizations navigate the new technological landscape and reap the benefits of AI.