Shooting Incident Leaves One Dead and Two Critical in Louisville Neighborhood

A shooting incident in the Deer Park neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky has resulted in the death of one man, while two others are in critical condition. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning in the 1500 block of Bardstown Road.

According to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, two men and one woman were discovered at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were immediately taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, one of the male victims did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two remaining victims are currently in serious condition, fighting for their lives.

As of now, the police have not yet identified any suspects in connection with the shooting. The investigation is actively ongoing and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or the Crime Tip Portal provided by the LMPD.

The Louisville community is in mourning over the loss of one life and remains hopeful for the recovery of the other two victims. Additional updates regarding the investigation will be provided as new information becomes available.