Scientists Use Advanced Scanning Technology to Reconstruct Fossil Monster

Researchers from the University of Leicester and the Yunnan Key Laboratory for Palaeobiology have collaborated to recreate a unique fossil animal that lived approximately 520 million years ago. The animal, named Kylinxia, was imaged using a CT scanner, revealing its soft anatomy and providing new insights into the evolutionary history of arthropods.

Kylinxia, approximately the size of a large shrimp, possesses three eyes on its head and a pair of fearsome limbs that were likely used to catch prey. The animal was found in rocks dating back to the Cambrian period, which is known for the emergence of complex marine ecosystems. The fossils were recovered from the Chengjiang biota in China’s Yunnan Province, an area rich in exceptionally preserved fossil organisms.

Arthropods, such as crabs, lobsters, insects, and spiders, are animals with segmented bodies and jointed limbs. While many arthropod fossils only preserve their hard skeletons, the near-complete preservation of Kylinxia allowed researchers to image its head and identify six segments. This discovery challenges previous theories on the evolution of arthropod heads, which were based on species with fewer segments than living arthropods.

The research team used advanced scanning technology, including CT-scanning and micro-CT, to create detailed 3D models of Kylinxia. This technological approach offers a non-invasive method for studying the internal structures of fossils without the need for destructive sampling.

Lead author Robert O’Flynn, a Ph.D. student at the University of Leicester, describes the preservation of the fossil animal as “amazing” and emphasizes the importance of being able to digitally examine an organism that lived over 500 million years ago.

This study provides valuable insights into early euarthropod evolution and contributes to our understanding of the development of complex ecosystems during the Cambrian period.

Source:

– Science Foundation of Yunnan Province