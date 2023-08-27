The Growing Brazilian Game Development Industry

The Brazilian game development industry is making significant strides, and it’s more vibrant than ever. Rodrigo Terra, president of Abragames, sheds light on the recent happenings in the Brazilian gaming scene in an exclusive interview with IGN.

One of the key aspects contributing to the success of the Brazilian game development industry is the Brazil Games Export Program. This program aims to support and promote Brazilian game developers on a global scale. Through this initiative, developers receive assistance in finding international markets, attending conferences and trade shows, and showcasing their games to a broader audience.

Terra introduces three exciting new games to showcase the talent and diversity within the Brazilian gaming scene. Chessarama is a collection of chess-inspired games with unique rules and themes, featuring dragon-slaying and soccer. This captivating game is set to release on PC and consoles later this year, offering players a fresh take on the classic game of chess.

Another remarkable upcoming game is The Light of Darkness, a 2.5D sidescroller Metroidvania. In this game, players take on the role of a mythological being as they navigate through a captivating world of adventure and mystery. The Light of Darkness is slated to launch on PC, providing players with immersive gameplay and stunning visuals.

Lastly, Tower of Samsara 2 is a suspenseful soulslike puzzle platformer game that combines intricate puzzles with pixel art aesthetics. This highly anticipated game will be available on both PC and Mac, challenging players with its unique gameplay mechanics and atmospheric setting.

The Brazilian game development industry is thriving, and with the support of programs like the Brazil Games Export Program, it continues to gain recognition on the international stage. The diverse range of games being produced showcases the creativity and talent of Brazilian developers.

With exciting releases like Chessarama, The Light of Darkness, and Tower of Samsara 2, the future looks promising for the Brazilian gaming scene. As the industry continues to grow, players can expect even more innovative and captivating games from this thriving community.

