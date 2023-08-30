Ubisoft Addresses Bravo Ticket Issue

Ubisoft has acknowledged an issue concerning Bravo Tickets in a statement on their official website. The problem arose when some players reached level 100 in the Battle Pass but did not receive their Bravo Ticket.

In response to the issue, Ubisoft’s teams are actively working to investigate and find a solution that would resolve the problem for all affected players. In the meantime, they have suggested that players try to progress to another level in the Battle Pass, as this has reportedly helped some players receive their Bravo Ticket.

The company expressed their apologies for any inconvenience caused by this issue and reassured players that they are doing everything they can to address and resolve it as quickly as possible.

Bravo Tickets are rewards that players can earn in Ubisoft’s Battle Pass system, which allows them to access special in-game content and exclusive events. These tickets are highly sought after by players, as they offer unique opportunities and experiences within the game.

Ubisoft’s prompt response to the issue and their commitment to finding a resolution demonstrates their dedication to providing a positive gaming experience for their player base. By actively investigating the problem and offering potential solutions, they are working to ensure that all players receive the rewards they have earned through their progress in the Battle Pass.

As the investigation progresses, Ubisoft will likely keep players updated on their website and official channels. In the meantime, affected players are encouraged to continue progressing in the Battle Pass, as this may help resolve the issue for them.

