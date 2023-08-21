New Android Malware Can Bypass Antivirus Apps, Warns Zimperium

Hackers have developed a new type of Android malware that can evade detection from antivirus apps, warns mobile security firm Zimperium. The malware uses an anti-analysis method for Android Package (APK) files, making it difficult for antivirus software to flag suspicious code. The malicious files utilize unsupported or heavily manipulated compression algorithms, which are unfamiliar to antivirus programs. This allows the malware to appear as a regular app and bypass security measures. Zimperium’s research identified 3,300 APKs using this suspicious compression method. Furthermore, 71 of these samples were found to work effectively on Android OS version 9 and later.

Zimperium began investigating this issue after another security firm, Joe Security, released a report on an APK that could bypass malware analysis while running seamlessly on Android. It is important to note that Zimperium did not find evidence that the apps associated with the flagged APKs were listed on the Google Play Store. This suggests that the apps were distributed through alternative means, such as third-party app stores or sideloading.

Sideloading apps, or installing apps from unknown sources, is a common method for distributing malware. While sideloading has legitimate use cases, it is often exploited by hackers to infiltrate legitimate-looking apps with malware. However, if you do not sideload apps on your Android phone, you are unlikely to be at risk from this particular type of malware.

To stay safe from malicious Android apps, Zimperium recommends several precautions. The primary tip is to avoid sideloading apps unless absolutely necessary. It is best to download apps only from trusted sources, such as the Google Play Store or other official app stores. Additionally, conducting research before installing any new app, by reading reviews and investigating the developers, can help identify potential risks. While malware can occasionally slip through the cracks, following these precautions is the safest approach.