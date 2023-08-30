PAX Australia Announces Erika Ishii as Storytime Keynote Speaker

PAX Australia has recently revealed the Storytime Keynote speaker for this year’s event, and it is the talented voice-over artist, Erika Ishii. Hailing from California, Ishii has an impressive list of video game credits and has lent her voice to beloved titles such as Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Destiny 2, and Deathloop. She has also made appearances in popular RPG web series like Critical Role and Dimension 20.

PAX ticket-holders will have the opportunity to attend Ishii’s Storytime Keynote, which will take place in the Main Theatre at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre on Friday, October 6th at 12 PM AEDT.

In addition to Erika Ishii, PAX Australia has announced several other guests and acts for the event. Among them are Ben Prendergast, known for his role in God of War: Ragnarok, Jenny Yokobori, who has worked on Genshin Impact and Street Fighter 6, and the Sydney jazz ensemble The Consouls, renowned for their video game arrangements and contributions to the Advance Wars 1+2 Re-boot Camp soundtrack. Comedian John Robinson and many others will also be making appearances.

PAX Aus 2023 is set to take place from October 6th to 8th, and tickets are already available for purchase. Saturday badges are selling out quickly, so interested attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as possible.

Sources:

– PAX Australia Twitter: @PAXAus