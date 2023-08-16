Introducing DreamGenerator: An AI Camera That Transforms Your Photos

AI art is becoming increasingly popular, with new developments emerging all the time. One recent creation is a compact ‘AI camera’ called DreamGenerator, designed by an engineer. This unique camera takes shots of real scenes and instantly transforms them into novelty AI-generated images.

DreamGenerator utilizes Stable Diffusion, one of the best AI art generators, to morph images as soon as they are captured. The camera offers 30 different themes to choose from, ranging from ‘retro’ to ‘fairytale’ to ‘pirate’. These themes go beyond simple smartphone filters and drastically alter the images. While the generated images are meant to reference the composition and pose of the original photo, some examples appear completely different from the source.

The question arises: why create an AI camera instead of an app for smartphones or perform the AI transformation in post-production? Kyle Goodrich, the creator of DreamGenerator and a 3D artist at Snapchat, explains that the aim is to simplify the process of creating AI art. Many existing AI image generators have complex user experiences, and Goodrich wanted to make it more intuitive and accessible.

Goodrich states, “AI image generators are a game changer, but coming up with the perfect prompt is tough. Plus, navigating some of these platforms feels like solving a puzzle. I wanted to simplify this process and create a tool that combines intuitive design with the power of AI.” He adds that he loves his DSLR camera but finds it cumbersome to carry around. DreamGenerator, being a slim pocket-sized device, offers the simplicity of a point-and-shoot camera without compromising on AI capabilities.

DreamGenerator consists of a basic camera module connected to a Raspberry Pi computer running Stable Diffusion and ControlNet. The user can take a photo, select a prompt theme, and instantly see the transformation in the viewfinder. Different buttons allow for variations of an image to be generated.

While DreamGenerator offers a simpler and more intuitive user experience, the current prototype has limited themes. It remains unclear whether the original image is saved, and the location of image processing is not explicitly mentioned. However, it is presumed that the device offloads the computing to the cloud.

DreamGenerator represents an interesting development in the field of AI art. It aims to make AI art creation more accessible while providing a unique and creative tool for photography enthusiasts.