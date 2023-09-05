CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

New Warhammer 40K Space Marine Products Available for Pre-Order

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 5, 2023
Warhammer 40K lovers, rejoice! The Space Marines are making a comeback with an exciting range of new products. These goodies are set to be available for pre-order on September 9th, with a street date of September 16th.

One of the highlights of this release is the Warhammer Heroes series, previously known as the Space Marine Heroes series of collectible blind box miniatures. The new series, Series 4, features seven brand new miniatures from various Space Marine squads, including Intercessors, Assault Intercessors, Heavy Intercessors, an Eliminator, and even a Captain. These miniatures will be available in select retailers across the United States, Germany, Japan, China, and Australia. However, it’s important to note that they cannot be purchased directly from the Games Workshop webstore.

What sets this collection apart is that, unlike previous series, these miniatures can be used in games of Kill Team as a unique faction. Each miniature comes with its own Kill Team datacard, complete with their full rules and a ploy for the team to use. This means that all you need are any six of the seven operatives to start playing Kill Team with this new faction.

This kill team, known as Strike Force Justian, is fully Matched Play legal and is designed to provide a simpler but powerful gameplay experience for newer players. So, even if you’re worried about facing off against a Space Marine Captain, fear not! A close-range meltagun blast will still be able to eliminate him.

If you’re a fan of Warhammer 40K and the Space Marines, these new products are definitely something to look forward to. With their unique designs and gameplay possibilities, they are sure to add a new level of excitement to your gaming experience.

Definitions:
– Grimdark: A style or aesthetic commonly associated with the Warhammer 40,000 universe, characterized by a dark and gritty atmosphere.
– Pre-Order: To reserve a product before its official release, allowing customers to guarantee availability.
– Faction: A group or faction within the game, typically representing a specific race, army, or organization.
– Matched Play: A mode of gameplay in Warhammer 40,000 that aims to provide balanced and competitive matches.

Source:
– No URL provided.

