Upcoming Space Launches for the Week

This week, there are several exciting space launches scheduled. Notable among them is Virgin Galactic’s mission to send astronauts to the edge of space and Russia’s mission to send a craft to the Lunar south pole.

On Sunday, Rocket Lab will launch one of its Electron rockets carrying Capella Space’s first Acadia series satellite, Acadia 1. This synthetic aperture radar satellite will capture images of the Earth. The launch will occur at 5:00 a.m. UTC from New Zealand and can be streamed on Rocket Lab’s website.

On Monday, SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral with 22 Starlink satellites aboard. These satellites will provide internet connectivity to people in rural areas. The launch will be streamed on SpaceX’s website. Additionally, Roscosmos will launch a Soyuz 2.1b rocket carrying their first GLONASS-K2 navigation satellite.

China has a launch planned for Tuesday. They will send a Long March 2C rocket into space carrying the Huanjing 2F environmental disaster mitigation satellite. The satellite will be placed into a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

On Thursday, Virgin Galactic will launch its SpaceShipTwo rocketplane from the VMS Eve carrier aircraft. This mission, known as Galactic 02, will have Jon Goodwin, Keisha Schahaff, and Anastatia Mayers as the crew. Roscosmos will also launch a Soyuz 2.1b rocket on the same day, which will carry the Luna 25 lander to the Moon. The lander will carry a science payload that includes a soil-sampling robotic arm and other hardware.

Finally, on Friday, there will be a Long March 3B/E launch from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre. This launch will carry the Ludi Tance 4A L-SAR satellite.

Recapping last week’s launches, Northrop Grumman’s Antares 230+ rocket successfully launched the CRS-19 Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station. SpaceX also launched the Intelsat Galaxy 37 communication satellite, while China launched the FengYun-3F meteorological satellite.

That concludes the upcoming space launches for this week. Stay tuned for more updates next time!