This Week’s Automotive Videos on YouTube

This week’s selection of automotive videos on YouTube offers a diverse range of content for car enthusiasts.

One video features a comparison test between three hot hatches, including a crossover masquerading as a hatchback. The Toyota Corolla GR competes against the Ford Focus RS and the Hyundai Kona N in this test. Despite Hyundai categorizing the Kona N as a crossover, it is evident that it truly fits the hot hatch classification.

Another video explores the internals of Genesis’ most luxurious car, the Genesis G90. It was awarded Car of the Year for 2023 by Motor Trend. Car Care Nut Reviews takes a close look at the G90’s internals to understand what makes it so impressive.

Acura Integra Type-S gets its moment in the spotlight as well, with Tyson Hugie embarking on a 1,000-mile road trip to evaluate its performance and capabilities.

For those interested in affordable sports cars, Everyday Driver presents a video featuring a group of convertible, rear-wheel drive, manual transmission models priced under $8,000.

Intriguingly, EVTUNERS takes 55 electric vehicles from various makes, including Ford, Rivian, and Tesla, on a long road trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

AMMO NYC showcases the detailing and restoration of an abandoned Ford GT that had been sitting for over five years.

Edwin Sarkissian tests the bulletproof capabilities of a modified C8 Corvette by shooting at it while someone is inside the car.

A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ with twin turbos is featured in a video by tuner Gintani, demonstrating the car’s enhanced performance and speed.

Finally, Top Gear provides an entertaining look at the Huracán Sterrato, an off-road supercar produced by Lamborghini.