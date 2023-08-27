Astronomy Highlights: August 25 – September 3

This week brings several exciting celestial events for skywatchers to observe. Here are some highlights:

August 25

Look east after dusk to spot the big Summer Triangle. Vega, the brightest star of the Triangle, is nearly at the zenith for skywatchers at mid-northern latitudes. Deneb and Altair can also be seen in the east-northeast and southeast, respectively.

Additionally, the star-pattern of Scorpius can be seen below the Moon as the evening grows darker, with Antares shining about a fist-width to the Moon’s right, and the Cat’s Eyes pair (Lambda and Upsilon Scorpii) below the Moon.

August 26

Saturn is at opposition tonight. In a telescope, you may notice that Saturn’s rings appear brighter compared to its globe. This is known as the Seeliger effect and is caused by the solid ring particles backscattering sunlight. The effect is most noticeable around the date of opposition and fades in the days following.

August 27

The waxing gibbous Moon shines in the south after dark. Altair and Tarazed can be spotted above the Moon, while the Sagittarius Teapot is located to the right of the Moon. Binoculars can help in seeing these celestial objects through the moonlight.

August 28

Observing star colors can vary among individuals. Stars like Vega (white with a touch of blue) and Arcturus (pale yellow-orange) may appear more vibrant against a deep blue twilight sky. Vega is a white-hot star, while Arcturus is a less hot, type-K giant.

August 29

After the Sun sets, turn around and look for the low Moon, just a day away from being full. As the sky darkens, Saturn will come into view to the left of the Moon.

August 30

Full Moon night brings the third supermoon of the year, and it is also a blue moon (the second full Moon of the month). Saturn can be seen accompanying the Moon across the sky, appearing to swing from upper right to lower right throughout the night.

August 31

Before dawn, step outside and you will notice a winter preview in the sky. Stars like Orion, Aldebaran, the Pleiades, and Capella can be seen, providing a similar starry panorama to that of the dinnertime sky around New Year’s.

September 1

After twilight fades away, look for bright Vega passing near the zenith in mid-northern latitudes. As dawn brightens, Venus emerges rapidly in the east as the Morning Star, appearing as a thin crescent in telescopes or binoculars.

September 2

Vega and Arcturus are the two brightest stars of September evenings. Drawing a line from Vega to Arcturus, one can cross the dim Keystone of Hercules and the dim semicircle of Corona Borealis, with its brightest star known as Alphecca.

September 3

In a late-night telescope session, observe the Moon in its waning gibbous phase, with lunar landforms casting shadows in the opposite direction compared to when the Moon is a waxing crescent. Afterwards, switch to Jupiter, where its four bright Galilean moons can be observed as pinpoints in a telescope. Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is also expected to transit the planet’s central meridian around 1 a.m. EDT.

Sources: Stars & Planets Guide, Sky & Telescope