“Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Episode Delivers Laughs and News

This week’s episode of “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with Peter Sagal as the host and Bill Kurtis as the official judge and scorekeeper. The Not My Job guest for the episode was poet Maggie Smith, known for her poem “Good Bones.”

The panelists for the show were Shane O’Neil, Emmy Blotnick, and Adam Burke. The episode kicked off with a segment called “Who’s Bill This Time,” where the panelists discussed the latest news stories. They also played a game called “Bluff the Listener,” where the panelists read three stories about disorder in the courtroom, and the listeners had to guess which one was true.

Maggie Smith, in the Not My Job segment, talked about her new memoir, “You Could Make This Place Beautiful.” The panelists tackled various panel questions, including topics such as the hottest and shortest workout trend, a dream sarcophagus, zoo confusion, and how to lose your real estate license.

Bill Kurtis presented news-related limericks, covering stories about a unique mode of transportation, doctors’ advice on letting it all hang out, and ancient bait. In the Lightning Fill in the Blank segment, the panelists shared news stories that didn’t fit anywhere else in the show.

The episode concluded with predictions about what will be thrown at the panelists during the next show, considering the ongoing trend. For the full episode, you can follow the audio link provided above. This episode of “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” was recorded in 2023 and is available on NPR’s website.