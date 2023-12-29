Michelle Kunimoto: An Exoplanet Hunter’s Journey

Michelle Kunimoto, a young astronomer and graduate of the University of British Columbia (UBC), is making waves in the field of exoplanet research. With more than 3,000 planet candidates under her belt, Kunimoto is on a mission to discover potentially habitable planets outside our solar system. Currently leading a team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), she uses the transit method to detect exoplanets.

The transit method involves observing the brightness of stars over time. If a planet passes in front of a star, it blocks a small portion of its light, causing a temporary decrease in brightness. By analyzing these patterns, Kunimoto can identify planets and determine their orbital periods.

Kunimoto primarily uses data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), a space telescope that observes millions of stars and measures their brightness. So far, she has identified over 3,000 planet candidates, contributing to the TESS mission’s total of over 7,000 discoveries.

Verifying these candidates as actual planets requires extensive follow-up work and observations by researchers worldwide. However, Kunimoto has already had 56 of her candidates officially confirmed as exoplanets.

One of Kunimoto’s main objectives is to find potentially habitable planets in the “Goldilocks zone” — regions where conditions might be suitable for life. TESS has already uncovered two such candidates, and Kunimoto hopes to contribute further to this exciting area of research.

Looking ahead, Kunimoto plans to join the faculty of UBC’s department of physics and astronomy in 2024, where she aims to establish an exoplanet focus group. Her goal is to attract graduate students from Canada and around the world to study exoplanets at UBC.

Through her remarkable achievements and dedication to exoplanet research, Michelle Kunimoto is paving the way for future discoveries and advancements in our understanding of the universe.

